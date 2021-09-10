Saint West breaks arm

Kim Kardashian West's son has broken his arm.

The 40-year-old beauty was "not OK" after taking five-year-old Saint - who she has with estranged husband Kanye West - to hospital for treatment on Thursday (09.09.21) after he sustained multiple breaks to his right limb.

Sharing a photo of Saint sitting in a wheelchair with his arm covered up, she wrote on her Instagram story: "Who do you think cried more today? My baby boy broke his arm in a few places today. I'm not ok. (sic)"

She then shared another photo of the youngster's arm in a cast with the caption: "Poor baby."

It is currently unclear how Saint hurt his arm.

Meanwhile, the former 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who also has eight-year-old North, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, with Kanye - recently admitted she "gives in" quickly when her kids want something but she's trying to put more boundaries in place now they're getting older.

She said: "When my kids want something, typically candy, they give me this look directly in my eyes that cuts right through me. I usually give in and give them what they want. I'm naturally very calm, which I think translates into my parenting. I don't get super stressed or impatient, which I think is definitely a superpower when you have three kids age five and under running around."

And Kim loves that her children share such a strong bond because it reminds her of growing up with her siblings Kourtney, 42, Khloe, 37, and Rob, 34.

She explained: "They get along so well and have so much love for each other. It reminds me of growing up with Kourtney, Khloé and Rob. There's something so special about having a big family, and I'm happy my babies get that experience the way I did.

"It's so amazing to watch my kids grow and develop into their own people. I get the kids outside as much as possible, and I'm good at creating activities for them. They're always playing sports or working on projects."

