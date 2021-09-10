Josh Homme's children have filed for a restraining order against him, claiming they find their father "scary".

The Queens of the Stone Age rocker has 10-year-old Orrin and five-year-old Wolf with ex-wife Brody Dalle and the youngsters have asked the court for protection against their dad, alleging they are worried he is going to hurt them.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Orrin claimed his father recently grabbed his private parts and accused the 48-year-old rocker of drinking alcohol while he and Wolf are in the car with him.

The youngster directly accused Homme of physical abuse, stating his dad has flicked his ears, hit his head, poked his chest and thrown things at him, as well as calling him fat, and he alleged the 'No One Knows' hitmaker had made threats about murdering Brody's partner.

Meanwhile, Wolf accused his dad of drinking and driving, grabbing the boys' necks and ears, and calling their mother names, and insisted he is scared when he goes to his father's house.

The boys have asked the court to grant restraining orders to keep their father 100 yards away from them and their dog at all times.

The 'Go with the Flow' hitmaker's lawyer branded the allegations "spurious".

Attorney Susan Weiner said: "Ms. Dalle has previously brought these claims to the police, DCFS, and the presiding judge of the family law court, all of whom have declined to take any action based upon these spurious claims."

Homme split from the Distillers singer in November 2019 and have had an acrimonious relationship since.

The 42-year-old singer previously obtained a restraining order against her ex-husband after claiming he turned up at her house while drunk and headbutted her.

And a few months later, Homme obtained an order against his wife after claiming she was deliberately trying to have him arrested for violating the terms of the one against him.