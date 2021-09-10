Jonah Hill has made his relationship with Sarah Brady Instagram official.

The 37-year-old actor took to the photo-sharing platform on Thursday (09.09.21) to post a sweet snap of himself sat alongside the surfer.

Jonah - who has three million followers on Instagram - captioned the post: "[heart emojis] grateful for you @sarahhbrady (sic)"

The image marked the first time Sarah has appeared on the actor's Instagram page. However, she has posted various shots of Jonah on her Instagram account over recent weeks.

In early August, the loved-up couple posed for a series of beach selfies.

Sarah - who is studying Anthropology of Climate Change and Human Solutions at UC San Diego - captioned the post at the time: "My whole heart [heart emoji] (sic)"

Jonah and Sarah share a passion for surfing, and she subsequently posted a shot of them in their wetsuits on the platform.

She captioned the image: "Had a beautiful weekend with my person [heart emojis] grateful for each and every day with you @jonahhill (sic)"

Jonah - who was previously in a relationship with Gianna Santos, before they ended their engagement last year - has described surfing as forming part of his "quiet lifestyle".

The 'Moneyball' star revealed he tries to relax away from his work and that he strives to surf "everyday".

Speaking last month about his lifestyle, Jonah shared: "I still write and direct and get all my projects in order and stuff. But then I also surf every day.

"I make myself surf every day. I don't know if dropping out is kind of the accurate word, but I kind of dropped out a little bit. I still love my creativity and my work. But I definitely live a very quiet lifestyle, where I surf, hang with my dog, hang with my nephews. Just keep it mellow."