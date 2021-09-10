Tinder is launching new “interactive” ways to find love on its site.

The popular dating app announced on Wednesday (08.09.21) it has begun rolling out a series of planned updates which are designed to make online dating and looking for love a more interactive and immersive experience than ever before.

As part of the update, Tinder will now feature an expanded “Explore” section, which will allow users to access a series of new ways to discover and sort their matches, including the option of connect based on shared interest categories.

Right now, the list of interests includes Foodies, Gamers, Music Lovers, Social Causes, Entrepreneurs, and more, and Tinder have said they will eventually expand the interest list over time.

Tinder also announced it will bring back ‘Swipe Night’ in November, which is an in-app “choose your own adventure” series that led to a 26 percent increase in matches when it was first ran in 2019.

November’s edition of Swipe Night will be a “whodunit”-style storyline, and will allow unmatched users to chat with each other within the app.

Tinder CEO Jim Lanzone said in a statement confirming the changes: “A new generation of daters is asking for more from us in the post-COVID world: more ways to have fun and interact with others virtually and more control over who they meet on Tinder.

“Today’s launch of Explore is a major step in creating a deeper, multi-dimensional, interactive experience for our members that expands the possibilities of Tinder as a platform.”