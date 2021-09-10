Prince William met with emergency workers to celebrate 999 Day on Thursday (09.09.21).

The Duke of Cambridge returned to work after his annual summer break by paying a visit to Dockhead Fire Station in south London, where he spoke with first responders as they met with members of the public who have received support from them.

A post on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram account read: "This #999Day we’re saying a huge thank you to all the heroic people working and volunteering in the emergency services and the NHS.(sic)"

It was accompanied by a gallery of images of the "incredible" people who the prince had heard from at the event.

Among those William - who has children Princes George, eight, and Louis, three, and Princess Charlotte, six, with wife Catherine - spoke to were ambulance technician Charlotte Speers and fire-fighters Marc Rustage and James Knight, who came to the aid of five-year-old Lila when she collapsed, with pictures showing the little girl had donned a tiara for the occasion.

He also got to chat to Police Constables Ryan Legge and Ahmet Mavitunali , who "acted quickly to save the life of then six-year-old Noura, who had received appalling injuries at the hands of her father."

And William met with Ravi and his RNLI rescuers, who came to the man's aid after he was dragged out to see, where he heard how he had "remembered their ‘Float to Live’ advice and was able to remain afloat for almost an hour before being rescued."

The gallery was rounded off by a photo of William speaking to a woman named Mariam and fire-fighters, who told how she was rescued from a blaze on the eighth floor of a building earlier this year.