Christine Quinn went to jail after being caught with marijuana.

The 'Selling Sunset' star was celebrating her 17th birthday when her high school principal called police after discovering she was in possession of the drug, and her parents refused to bail her out for four days in order to teach her a lesson, which she now credits for forcing her into changing her life.

Christine explained how she had fallen in with the wrong crowd after changing schools and recalled to People magazine: “One day someone gave me a little birthday surprise, and it happened to be marijuana.

"Another kid saw them give it to me, and I got called into the principal’s office and the principal had a choice. She said, ‘I’m going to think about whether I’m going to suspend you or call the police right now.’ And she chose to call the police.

“So they booked me and everything, handcuffs and all. I walked out of that school and I was in jail because you’re a legal adult at 17.

“[My parents] didn’t bail me out for four days. I learned so much in those four days, and I took time to reflect on my actions and change my life because I realised if I didn’t change something I was going down a hole."

The 32-year-old star admitted the incident forced her to "grow up".

She added: “It made me really think, like, okay — one screw up, one little mess really can turn my life around. It certainly put me in check at a really young age; I had to grow up really, really fast.”

Though marijuana is now legal in Los Angeles, where Christine lives with husband Christian Richard and their three-month-old son Christian Jr., the blonde beauty is "terrified" of ever using it again.

She said: “I’m terrified. Not only because of that, but just because it makes me sleepy and I think the police are coming all the time."