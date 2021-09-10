Iris Apfel says people should "flaunt" their wrinkles instead of getting cosmetic surgery.

The interior designer - an internet sensation who is famous for her bold style, including her signature oversized sunnies - turned 100 last month, and she has insisted she can't understand why anyone would want to turn back the clock by going under the knife.

She said: “I don’t know why there’s this mad obsession to look years younger than you are.

"If you’re lucky and God gives you extra years, I should think you’d want to flaunt it and not hide it.

“I see nothing wrong with a few wrinkles!”

Iris also admitted she's not a fan of young women all dressing the same.

She told Page Six Style: “God gave them beautiful figures and personalities, and I don’t know why they want to hide it all and look alike."

Iris - who has two million Instagram followers - is known for her vast costume jewellery collection and admitted her husband, Carl Apfel, is relieved she doesn't have a penchant for designer pieces.

She said: “My mother wore costume jewellery, and I just loved it.

"I much prefer it to the real stuff — fortunately for my husband, or we would have gone to the poorhouse.”

Speaking previously about being a fashion icon, Iris insisted it's her "civic duty" to make people smile.

She said: "It's very nice to be admired. My husband and I used to sit around and laugh because I'm not doing anything differently than I was 70 years ago, and to get all of this attention and fame at this stage of my life is kind of amusing.

"I like to amuse people and make them smile. I think it's a civic duty. Too many people walk around today with sour faces and that's not good in these times. We have to keep as pleasant and upbeat as we can."