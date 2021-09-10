Demi Lovato saw a UFO in the California desert.

The 29-year-old singer has teamed up with best friend Matthew Scott Montgomery and sister Dallas Lovato for new series 'Unidentified with Demi Lovato' and they plan to use the programme to find out "what really happened" when the 'Confident' hitmaker had a "crazy experience" out in Joshua Tree.

Speaking in a trailer for the show, which airs on Peacock from 30 September, Demi said: "I had this crazy experience that happened to me in Joshua Tree.

"It was this bright light kind of moved in like these weird ways that a plane wouldn't move. My goal is to find out what really happened.

"I'm Demi Lovato, singer, activist and UFO experiencer. I'm hitting the road with my best friend Matthew and my sister Dallas to investigate the unexplained and the unidentified."

The trailer sees the crew travel to different places and speak with various experts in a bid to "make contact with the truth" about what other life may be in outer space.

Demi questioned: "What if extraterrestrials aren't traveling lightyears to visit us? What if they're already here waiting for us to reach out?"

One clip sees an expert brandish a tool designed to connect with aliens and asks it to "say hello to Demi".

The gadget then made a sound like a greeting, prompting Demi and their group to gasp in shock.

Demi exclaimed at the end of the trailer: "Wow, I'm so excited."

The programme was first announced in May and at the time, the streaming service explained the 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker is a “true believer” in alien life and wants to embark on the "courageous adventure" to convince her close friends - and viewers- "that not only are there intelligent beings beyond Earth but that they are already here”.

Fans can look forward to interviews with scientists and presumed "alien abductees" while Demi conducts experiences to "make peace with the aliens and ultimately save ourselves”.