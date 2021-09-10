'Alan Wake: Remastered' will be released next month.

Remedy Entertainment has confirmed the launch date for the new edition - which will come with updated character models and 4K textures - and fans won't have to wait too long to try the horror title out.

As confirmed during its first trailer during the PlayStation Showcase 2021 this week, the remaster will be dropped on October 5.

Despite originally launching on Xbox 360 in 2010, the new version is coming to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and 5, and the Epic Games Store.

The project was officially confirmed earlier this week by Remedy's creative director Sam Lake as he penned a blog post on community side The Sudden Stop.

He wrote: "'Alan Wake Remastered' is the original experience you fell in love with all those years ago. We did not want to change that.

"But the visuals all around, including the character model of Alan Wake himself and the cinematics, have been updated and improved with some choice next-generation upgrades."

He added: "This is for you. I hope you enjoy it, either again, like meeting an old friend, or for the first time."