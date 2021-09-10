Amelia Hamlin is enjoying the "stress" of this week.

The 20-year-old model recently split from Scott Disick after almost a year of dating and has thrown herself into New York Fashion Week over the last few days and she admitted she was delighted to be back at work.

Without mentioning Scott, Amelia was asked by E! News if she is feeling relaxed and laughed: "Relaxed?! [No] But I love the stress.

"It's great to be here, I'm so excited to be back in action and around people, it's so amazing... Its been so much fun and I'm so grateful to be here."

While Amelia didn't comment on her split from Scott, her mother, Lisa Rinna, didn't fail to hide her feelings after the news broke earlier this week.

Responding to an Instagram fan account Queens of Bravo after they shared news of the split, she shared a single smiling emoji.

It was previously claimed Amelia was "the one who ended things", though insiders insisted it "wasn't related" to the messages he is alleged to have sent over social media criticising his former partner Kourtney Kardashian's public displays of affection with her new boyfriend Travis Barker.

Instead, their break-up is said to have been coming for a while.

A source explained: "They’re both taking it in stride."

News of their split emerged shortly after Amelia posted a cryptic message on social media.

The model was seemingly hinting at a split when she posted a telling quote online.

She said: "Never settle for less. Not with your jobs, your friends, and especially not with your heart. Continue to seek what you are looking for and do not shrink yourself for the sake of other people. You deserve the best."

In the caption, Amelia added: "This is it."