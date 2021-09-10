'Creed' star Tony Bellew says new video game 'Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions' is a dream come true for fans of the 'Rocky' movies because you can create so many "fantasy fights".

The 38-year-old retired boxer played arrogant British world champion fighter 'Pretty' Ricky Conlan in 2015 movie 'Creed', which was both a sequel and spin-off to the film franchise which was created by and starred Sylvester Stallone as underdog pugilist Rocky Balboa.

Tony was thrilled to be told that his alter ego would be featured in the new game from Survios along with all the iconic fighters from the eight movies in the series, such as Apollo Creed, Clubber Lang, Ivan Drago, Rocky and titular boxer Adonis Creed - who is played by Michael B. Jordan in the 'Creed' instalments.

And the DAZN pundit - who retired from in-ring competition in 2018 - has been spending his free time creating the bouts that we never got to see on screen.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Tony said: "It's madness that I'm in it, although it’s not me, it’s 'Pretty' Ricky Conlan, which I’m very happy about, it’s not Tony Bellew. The character 'Pretty' Ricky Conlan in the movie was the pound for pound champion of the world.

“This game is fantastic, the graphics are unbelievable, it’s boxing on another level, really.

“I haven’t got Adonis to face Apollo yet, which is something I really want to do. It gives you so many fantasy fights that 'Rocky' fans over the years will be able to relate to.

"Forget about me, 'Pretty' Ricky Conlan, think about the Adonis versus Apollo fight, think about Clubber Lang against Ivan Drago, or Clubber Lang against Apollo Creed, Viktor Drago versus his dad Ivan Drago, there’s so many fantasy matches that you can make and there’s millions of 'Rocky' fans out there, across all spectrums. It’s a brilliant game and it’s very well thought out and very well produced and made."

Tony is planning on devoting some serious hours to 'Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions' so he can master the gameplay.

The sportsman admits it is the first boxing game he has got hooked on since the 'Knockout Kings' titles which were released by EA Sports in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The former cruiserweight world champion revealed: "Excitement made me pick it up, but it’s going to take time to master it, so I’ve got to find the time and the hours to get better at the game.

“This is the first boxing game I’ve played since 'Knockout Kings', that’s a big statement, 'Knockout Kings' was just amazing back in the day."

'Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions' is available now on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and Xbox.

