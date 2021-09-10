Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has congratulated Emma Raducanu for her history-making win in the US Open semi-final.

The 18-year-old tennis player has become the first ever qualifier to make it into a Grand Slam final after she beat Maria Sakkari in straight sets, and the duchess - who is an avid fan of the sport and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club - has praised the teenager in a rare personal tweet.

A post on the Kensington Royal Twitter account read: "What an incredible achievement at this year's #USOpen @EmmaRaducanu! We will all be rooting for you tomorrow. Wishing you the best of luck! C.(sic)"

England footballer Marcus Rashford also wished Emma luck ahead of her match against 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez on Saturday (11.09.21) night.

He tweeted: "Congrats Emma Raducanu what an achievement already!! Good luck this weekend we're all be cheering you on back home.(sic)"

And Gary Lineker wrote: "What an extraordinary achievement. A US Open final at 18 years old and a qualifier to boot. Wow! Well played.(sic)"

Rocker Liam Gallagher was also impressed by Emma's performance in New York.

He tweeted: "Can u dig it congratulations to Emma Raducanu c’mon LG (sic)"

Emma admitted she "can't actually believe" she's made it into the final, but insisted she isn't feeling any "pressure".

She said: "Honestly the time here in New York has gone so fast. I've just been taking care of each day and three weeks later I'm in final. I can't actually believe it.

"Today I wasn't thinking about anyone else except for myself. While I have the moment I want to thank my team and the LTA and everyone at home for all their support.

"Since I've been here from the first round of the quallies I've had unbelievable support.

"Is there any expectation? I'm a qualifier so technically there's no pressure on me."