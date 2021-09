Jessica Chastain's husband thinks it's "sexy" that she earns more than him.

'The Eyes Of Tammy Faye' actress - who has two children with Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo - insisted women shouldn't be made to feel guilty about being more successful than her partner and should surround themselves with people who "value" them and "celebrate" their triumphs.

She told the Daily Mail newspaper's Baz Bamigboye: "Well — my own husband! I wouldn't be with a man who didn't celebrate it.

"It's a modern thing now with women in the workforce and their earning power, and people valuing us for what we can do. It's very important to be around men who celebrate that."

Jessica can next be seen opposite Oscar Isaac in 'Scenes From a Marriage', a five-part drama series in which her tech boss character Mira earns far more than her academic spouse Jonathan and it explores the dynamic between them.

Jessica said: "She doesn't want to emasculate her husband, because she can feel that he's uncomfortable with it, so she allows him to be king of the home.

"He's always blocking her, in terms of relations with her daughter. Mira mutes herself to make him feel OK."

The series is based on Ingmar Bergman's 1974 movie of the same name and Jessica admitted it was "super raw" to shoot.

She said: "It's so painful."

But the 44-year-old star thinks it offers hope for the institution of marriage.

She said: "I found it a love story about pushing against what society says is a relationship; or what love has to look like.

"I see it as two individuals choosing love for the pure sake of wanting to give it, not because you own someone."