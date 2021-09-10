Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's life as a married couple has been "incredible".

The 45-year-old singer and Gwen, 51, tied the knot at Blake's Oklahoma ranch in July, and so far, they're loving married life.

Blake said backstage at CMA Summer Jam: "Married life is incredible. I mean, it's everything that it already was, which was awesome. She just - she can't get away from me now!"

Blake has been loving life ever since they tied the knot earlier this summer, and he still can't believe how "lucky" he's been to have married his dream woman.

A source told the new issue of Us Weekly magazine: "These have been the best two months ever for Blake. He can't believe how lucky he is."

Blake and Gwen - who has Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, seven, with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale - have spent lots of quality time together on the ranch since their marriage.

The loved-up couple - who started dating in 2015 - see it as somewhere they can escape outside pressures and enjoy spending time with each other away from the spotlight.

The insider explained: "The ranch is their special paradise and sanctuary, where they both feel centred and content.

"Gwen fits right in and will be outside all day taking care of the animals or growing her favourite flowers, then will cook a wholesome meal with Blake and the boys. It's heavenly."

The celebrity duo are also planning to have kids together in 2022.

The source said: "They are being extremely private about the exact timing and trying to have a low-key approach to it all, but if everything goes to plan, they will have a baby in their arms by [the end of] 2022.

"Married life just keeps getting better and better and they can't wait to take the next step!"