Jade Thirlwall has teamed up with Ellesse UK to become the sport brand's new ambassador.

The Little Mix singer has revealed she's "super excited" to team up with the clothing company and she teased more information on their first "full collection" together.

She wrote on Instagram: "I'm super excited to announce that I am the new face of @ellesseuk. Can't wait for you guys to see the full collection coming soon #ad #ellesseuk. (sic)"

She shared two snaps from a new photoshoot wearing burgundy camouflage leggings and a matching crop top, and her bandmate Perrie Edwards relied with the heart eyes emoji.

She commented: "Go babyyyyy GO (sic)"

Ellesse UK replied with fire emojis, and Alexander Burke did the same while adding: "Yes my girl!"

The company also shared a snap on their own Instagram account, along with a caption which read: "We are so excited to announce that @jadethirlwall is the new face of our upcoming season and we can’t wait for you guys to begin shopping the new collection, coming soon."

Jade added on her Instagram Story: "I can't wait for you guys to see this range, it's absolutely delightful!"

Meanwhile, the AGE-year-old star recently admitted she'll be staying on a different floor to bandmates Perrie and Leigh-Anne Pinnock when they head out on tour after they both recently became parents for the first time.

In an interview filmed before Perrie gave birth to son Axel and Leigh-Anne had twins last month, the 'Sweet Melody' singer joked: "I'm very excited to be an auntie again … Although I'll definitely be on a different floor of the hotel!

"Can I just say, they're smashing it! We've been working so hard recently, I don't know how they've done it? They're goddesses."

Despite her quip, both Perrie, who has Axel with Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Leigh-Anne - who is engaged to her twins' dad, Watford soccer player Andre Gray - praised their bandmate for how much she'd stepped up and tried to make life easier for them during their pregnancies.

Leigh-Anne said: "It's just nice to do it together [with Perrie] and just share this experience - it's just so beautiful and obviously Jade's been helping us out … She's been cracking the whip for us!"

Perrie added: "Jade's been amazing."