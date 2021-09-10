Halsey says their pregnancy has changed their perspective of their body.

The 26-year-old singer welcomed their first child, Ender, into the world in July, and has said they have “struggled” to feel comfortable in their body since giving birth, because they’re still trying to adjust to the “new shapes”.

Posting on Twitter, they said: “My pregnancy has changed my body so much. Learning how to have a personal sense of style when you’re not used to your new shapes has become a real struggle. To all the mommas (or really just anyone going thru something similar) I feeeel you. (sic)”

The news comes after the ‘You Should Be Sad’ hitmaker admitted in August they are nostalgic for their baby bump after giving birth.

Halsey shared a picture on Instagram and wrote: "My fav belly pic I never posted. Miss it already! (sic)”

Ender’s arrival came shortly before the ‘Without Me’ singer released their new LP, 'If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power', for which they posed with their nipple on display and later explained the move was a bid to help stop the "social stigma around bodies and breastfeeding".

They said: "This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth. It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months.

"The dichotomy of the Madonna and the w****. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully."

And Halsey said they are "reclaiming" their "autonomy" after years of feeling like their body was owned by "the world in many different ways".

They added: "My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being.

"This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired. We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction!"