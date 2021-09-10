Jojo Siwa says there’s “nothing she would rather do” than make history as part of the first same-sex couple on ‘Dancing with the Stars’.

The 18-year-old social media star is set to take part in the upcoming season of the ABC celebrity dance competition, and will be the first ever celebrity on the show to have a same-sex dance partner.

And Jojo – who came out earlier this year and is in a relationship with her girlfriend Kylie Prew – has said she couldn’t be more pleased that show bosses allowed her to be partnered with a female dancer.

Speaking to People TV, she said: "They asked, would I be more comfortable with a female or with a male and immediately I knew for myself I would be way more comfortable with a girl.

"I have a chance right now to make history and to break down a barrier and there's nothing that I would rather do than that.”

The news comes after the former ‘Dance Moms’ star said she feels “proud” to be representing the LGBTQ community on the show.

She explained: "When I read the email it was like, 'Would JoJo prefer to dance with a girl or with a boy?' And I was like, 'Wait, that's an option? Let's absolutely do it!'

"It was a like, 'Whoa, I'm changing the future' [moment], because I have such a kid demographic. It's making it acceptable, and I love that and I'm so proud of that."

Meanwhile, Jojo previously said she decided to come out as a member of the LGBTQ community because of her love for Kylie, whom she began dating in late 2020.

She said in April this year: "I still don't know what I am. It's like, I want to figure it out. And I have this joke. Her name is Kylie, and so I say that I'm Ky-sexual. But like, I don't know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool.

"I like queer. Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human."