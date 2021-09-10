Olivia Munn is “feeling really good” about her pregnancy.

The ‘Gateway’ actress is expecting a baby with comedian John Mulaney, and has said she couldn’t be happier with the news as she gave a special shoutout to all the people who have sent their “love and support” to herself and John.

Speaking to Mario Lopez for Access Daily, she said: “I’m feeling really good and just the outpouring of love and support has been really amazing. There’s been a big ol’ mom tribe that comes up. I’ve heard about it, but they really come up in full force. There’s a really great dad tribe too. Everyone who comes up is really supportive and it means so much to me.”

Olivia also said she is “keeping her options open” when it comes to finding out the sex of her baby, as she hasn’t decided whether to keep it a surprise or not.

After Mario tried to encourage her to wait until the baby is born to find out its sex, she said: “I haven’t decided if I’ll find out yet or not but I’ll take that to heart. It’s a good surprise to find out; there’s very few surprises in life.”

Meanwhile, sources recently said Olivia, 41, and John are "really excited" to be having a child together.

The insider revealed: "They are both extremely excited about the baby. They couldn't be happier."

John announced the 'Love Wedding Repeat' actress is pregnant on Tuesday (07.09.21) as he reflected on the eventful year he's had since checking into rehab in September 2020 after relapsing in his battle against drug addiction.

Appearing on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers', the host noted: "You've had a year."

The 39-year-old comic replied: "I packed a lot into this ... Is it September now? I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife [Anna Marie Tendler]...

"Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia.

"I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible. She held my hand through that hell, and we are having a baby, together.

"I'm gonna be a dad! I'm really - we're both really, really happy.

"I was nervous when I was about to say the news!"