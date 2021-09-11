Britt Ekland has slammed plans for James Bond to become a dad.

The former Bond girl admitted she is horrified at the idea that the fictional, suave, super spy will return as a doting dad to Mathilde, his daughter with love interest Dr Madeleine Swann, in new movie 'No Time To Die'.

Writing in the Daily Mail newspaper, she said: "James Bond is many things, but a father? What an absolutely dreadful idea. Unthinkable, really. How would that even work?

"Can you imagine him swinging from a helicopter, skiing down a mountainside, rescuing a beautiful girl from being crushed under a car, then heading home to put on his sweatpants and do bath-time?

"The whole idea is hideous and to even start imagining the sort of father Bond would be is to head down a route we should avoid."

Britt, 78 - who starred as Mary Goodnight, in the James Bond film 'The Man with the Golden Gun' in 1974 - added that fatherhood would "not be a good look" for Bond, played by Daniel Craig.

She said: "For a plot involving a child of Bond’s to work, he’d either have to be a terrible father, which would not be a good look for our greatest screen hero, or a hands-on dad. I can’t decide which option would be more catastrophic.

"There are such high expectations about the new Bond film because it has been delayed for so long, but personally, if I look up at that enormous screen and see James Bond pushing a stroller with a child in it I will shout: ‘What?!’

"The whole idea is quite ridiculous, but it’s obviously just another example of trying to bring Bond ‘up to date’ in some way. We seem to be living in a period where everything has to be made palatable for a modern audience. Well, you can’t do that with Shakespeare or with Ibsen, and you can’t with Bond either.

"James Bond has to be ridiculously handsome, exquisitely dressed, a loyal servant to the Queen and, frankly, a bit of a cad. To try to make him anything else would make him ordinary, which would be the worst crime of all."