Ronan Keating has revealed his wife Storm is "doing fantastic" after having emergency spinal surgery in March.

The Boyzone star - who has kids Cooper, four, and Coco, 17 months, with his partner - has given an update on her health after she was rushed hospital earlier this year and underwent surgery after a prolapsed disc escalated into Cauda Equina Syndrome, a severe spinal stenosis that causes the nerves in the lower back to become severely compressed.

He told OK! magazine: "She is doing fantastic. Massive thanks to the surgeons and everyone involved. Yeah, it was scary.

"It was a scary time. She had what's called Cauda Equina Syndrome, which is rare but very frightening.

"But she's fine, thank God, and everything is great. She's back at the golf club, so she must be alright!"

Meanwhile, Ronan noted that he was delighted to welcome baby Coco into the world during the first lockdown earlier in 2020, and he's been hands-on as a dad.

He added: "You know what, it was an absolute dream because we had all of our time to focus on this little bundle of joy in our lives.

"It was so magical - ['Magic Breakfast' co-host Harriet Scott] and I were doing the shows from our homes, so I got to spend morning, noon and night with Coco.

"I got to change every nappy, I got to feed her every time - often during the shoe! I'd run off and get involved.

"I'd wake up with her in the mornings and put her to bed at night and I was there for every bath - it was so brilliant. I didn't miss a day, and that has never happened to me before."

Both their new arrival and simply being home more were undoubtedly the benefits of the pandemic for Ronan, who relished his family time.

He said: "The birth of Coco has been the main upside for me and our family. But also, having time at home. This time has been incredible."