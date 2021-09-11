Houseparty is set to close down in October.

The video-calling app became a hit during the COVID-19 as friends used it to get in touch with one another whilst self-isolating at home amid lockdown, but it has now been confirmed the app will be shutting down next month.

Houseparty was first launched in 2016, but it became more popular in 2019 when it was purchased by Epic Games as part of a multi-million dollar deal.

The app then teamed up with Epic’s hugely popular video game, ‘Fortnite’, in November 2020 to allow players see one another during multiplayer gaming sessions.

However, developers have now stated their work on other Epic Games projects mean they can no longer give Houseparty "the attention that it deserves".

In a statement, they said: “Today, we’re sharing that we’ve made the decision to discontinue Houseparty in October.

“We do not take the decision to discontinue the app lightly. We created Houseparty to let people feel like they’re together even when physically apart, and we can’t thank you enough for turning to Houseparty for the important moments in your life.

“While Houseparty may be going away, we hope that the memories you’ve made will last a lifetime.”

The team said it would instead develop "new ways to have meaningful and authentic social interactions" in other Epic Games software.