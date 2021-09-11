Una Healy works out up to six times a week.

The Saturdays singer - who has two kids, Aoife, nine, and six-year-old Tadhg, with her ex Ben Foden - admits exercise is her "me" time, and she loves to work out to a series of exercises with the help of a personal trainer.

Una, 39, said: "I get so much done while the kids are at school.

"Those hours are precious because I can catch up with work, house chores and maintaining my fitness.

"Exercise is my 'me' time - I'm big into keeping fit and going to the gym.

"I had a personal trainer for a while who used to work remotely, and he had an app where he'd give me loads of exercises to do.

"Once I got the hang of things, I made a routine for myself.

"It's very basic. and I do it three or four times a week."

Una is also a big fan of going for a swim or a run.

She added: "I run or swim twice a week, too. I like to mix things up."

The singer - who lives in Ireland, where she was born, with her kids - admitted lockdown was particularly tough for her children, because they couldn't meet up with their pals.

She added to new! magazine: "Lockdown was more difficult because they couldn't even meet up with their friends."

Earlier this year, the 'Stay My Love' hitmaker admitted exercising helps to keep her spirits high.

She said: "I love the feeling it [exercise] gives me."