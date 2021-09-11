Jason Priestley is set to direct 'Projekt M'.

The former 'Beverly Hills 90210' heartthrob has signed on to direct Samizdat Pictures' suspense thriller, which will star 'Inglorious Basterds' actor Richard Sammel in the leading role.

Sammel will play geneticist Dr. Karl Young in the movie about a psychologist sent to evaluate someone with special abilities, who is hidden away near a remote village, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Nina Kiri, Peter Shinkoda and Pedro Miguel Arce have all joined the cast, while 'La Casa de Papel' star Darko Peric is in talks for the project.

Priestley, 52, said in a statement: "I am very excited to join the team for Projekt M and direct an international story with an international cast that takes a different spin on what truly is the meaning of family."

Principal photography is set to start in November, while pre-production is currently underway in Barcelona.

The movie is a Canada-Spain co-production and 'Projekt M' is based on an original story and screenplay by Timothy York.