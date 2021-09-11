Ed Sheeran is planning to give Sam Smith a 6ft-tall marble penis.

The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker has revealed he's having the life-size phallic model made for the 29-year-old singer after the 'Dancing With A Stranger' saw the unusual decorative piece in the flame-haired hunk's pub at his home in Suffolk, England, recently.

Speaking to Zoe Ball on BBC's Radio 2, the 30-year-old singer said: “I’m having a life-size one made for Sam Smith as well because Sam saw one of them in my pub at home and said, ‘Oh my God, I’d love one of them’. So I’m having one the size of them."

This isn't the first time Ed has gifted a marble penis to a friend, as he also gave Elton John one for his birthday in March.

Elton, 74, said previously: "For my birthday this year, he [Ed] gave me a giant marble penis.

"I don't know if that's because I've always been a p***k or what. It's really big, it's beautifully made."

The iconic musician admitted his husband David Furnish wouldn't let him put the X-rated statue in their garden because of their sons Zachary, 10, and eight-year-old Elijah.

He laughed: "It's hidden in an area in the house where they wouldn't see it!"

When it comes to raunchy gifts, Ed has a history after Courteney Cox previously revealed he'd sent her a "leather gimp mask".

Ed - who is close friends with the 57-year-old actress - revealed how he thought up an X-rated prank when she told him she could buy anything she wanted from her Alexa device.

He explained: "So, she walks out the room, and I go, 'Alexa, order me a leather gimp mask'. "Unbeknownst to me, Courteney's assistant opened the post, and she finds this mask and instantly goes, 'Oh, I don't think I was meant to see that,' and leaves it on Courteney's bed."

The 'Lego House' hitmaker revealed the 'Friends' star found out about his joke, and he's kept it up by ordering more and hiding them in unusual places.

He added: "Anyway, she found out the story, and now every time I go back there, I order her another gimp mask. "And she has maybe 12, and I hide them in people's bedrooms. So they'll go in a drawer, and they'll just find this leather S&M mask."