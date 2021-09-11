Kathryn Prescott is "out of danger" after being hit by a cement truck earlier this week.

The former 'Skins' star was mowed down by the concrete mixer, which weighs roughly 26 tonnes when fully loaded, as she crossed the road in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday (07.09.21) but, despite it being touch-and-go for a while due to the extent of her injuries, her mother Theresa Prescott has confirmed her condition is no longer "life-threatening".

Speaking to the MailOnline, Theresa said: " It's absolutely awful. Thankfully she's off life-threatening status."

Kathryn's twin sister Megan Prescott revealed the horrific news on Instagram the day after the accident, writing that her 30-year-old sibling had "narrowly avoided paralysis" and has been left with a broken pelvis in two places, as well as a leg, foot and hand injuries.

She said: "I received the most terrifying phone call I’ve ever received in my life on Tuesday evening. My twin sister Kathryn was hit by a cement truck while crossing a road in New York on the 7th September. "After fighting through complex surgery some of Kathryn’s injuries include: broken pelvis in two places, both of her legs, her foot and her left hand. "She is incredibly lucky to be alive. She narrowly avoided paralysis. The doctors are hopeful that she will make a full recovery but this will only be possible with the correct care right now."

Megan is now desperately trying to get to her sister in New York but is currently unable to enter the US due to coronavirus restrictions.

The star - who is now a bodybuilder - wrote: "She is alone in New York with no family members.

"I need help getting to New York to support her recovery. I will have to help her until she can start to walk again.

"I need to be there to help her with literally everything as she will be able to do incredibly little by herself. She will be in rehab for a very long time and will need 24/hr care even after she leaves the hospital.

"I applied to the US Embassy for exemption from the current restrictions banning any non-US citizens into the US and was denied earlier today and I am devastated.

"I am double vaccinated, I had a PCR test yesterday and can fly at the drop of a hat. I have documents from the hospital confirming the extent of Kathryn’s injuries and am willing to do anything to get to her as soon as humanly possible.

"If anyone knows of ANY way I can appeal the US Embassy’s decision to reject my application for exemption from the travel ban please please reach out. I don’t know what to do with myself. I have to be able to get to my sister to care for her and right now I have no way of doing so.

"I know there is so much going on in the world right now but I am heartbroken that I can’t be with my twin sister in this horrible time in her life when she desperately needs me - I don’t want her to go through this alone. "Please please if anyone can help in any way PLEASE reach out. Please don’t message or try to contact Kat right now, if you need her desperately please contact me, her managers or her agent. She needs to rest at the moment. (sic)"