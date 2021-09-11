Kathryn Prescott's twin sister has been allowed to fly to the US.

The 'Skins' star's sibling Megan has been desperate to fly into the country - which is refusing non-US citizens entry due to the current coronavirus restrictions - in order to see her after she was involved in a collision with a cement truck earlier this week in Brooklyn, New York.

Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday (11.09.21), Megan wrote: "Yesterday I was approved to travel to New York to see @k.prescott77

"I can’t thank everyone enough for all their help and support in this and I really don’t think I would have made it to Kat without the amazing support I have received

"I will be able to be with Kathryn tomorrow and that is absolutely amazing but please take a minute to think about what’s happening to so many others right now who don’t have the luxury of so much support and who can’t get to their families. I am incredibly lucky but so many others won’t be. Thank you so much again (sic)"

Kathryn, 30, was rushed into intensive care on Tuesday after she was mowed down by the concrete mixer whilst she was crossing the road.

The brunette beauty sustained a broken pelvis in two places, as well as a leg, foot and hand injuries and is said to be "out of danger" now.

Her mother said recently: "It's absolutely awful. Thankfully she's off life-threatening status."

Megan revealed the incident on social media earlier this week, writing: "I received the most terrifying phone call I’ve ever received in my life on Tuesday evening. My twin sister Kathryn was hit by a cement truck while crossing a road in New York on the 7th September.

"After fighting through complex surgery some of Kathryn’s injuries include: broken pelvis in two places, both of her legs, her foot and her left hand.

"She is incredibly lucky to be alive. She narrowly avoided paralysis. The doctors are hopeful that she will make a full recovery but this will only be possible with the correct care right now."