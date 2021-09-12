Lucy Boynton is trying to follow her feelings less.

The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' actress has always been "very sensitive" but she's now trying to strike a new balance in her decision making and become more practical, instead of relying solely on her intuition.

She told Stylist magazine: "Finding a balance between heart and head is an ongoing lesson. It's a cliche for a reason.

"I've always been very sensitive, so I have instinctively followed my feelings, but as I get older, it becomes more important to incorporate more analysis."

The 27-year-old actress longs to have a "freakishly good memory".

Asked what talent she'd love to have, she said: "My friend has the ability to quote any movie he's ever seen and any book he's read.

"So something along those lines of a freakishly good memory, which I think counts as a talent."

Lucy loves fashion and always makes sure she has a pair of red shoes in her wardrobe.

She said:"My patent red Mary Jane shoes [remind me of childhood].

"That's the one item I've loved since I was a kid and have always had some version of. At the moment, they're by Carel."

And asked if she could be remembered for one outfit, which would she choose, she replied: "Black polka-dot tights, patent Mary Jane shoes and a vintage mini dress.

"I've worn a lot of iterations of that, but that recipe feels most like me."

Although the 'Politician' star prefers vintage clothing, she feels "really lucky" to be given gowns to wear by prestigious fashion houses.

She said: "[I prefer a] vintage find. But then I feel really lucky to get to wear the couture pieces that I do for work things.

"The intricacy and attention to detail is really exquisite and the hours that are put into each piece mean they are incedibly special and often feel like art pieces."