Courteney Cox thinks she's experienced a supernatural encounter.

The 'Friends' star believes she encountered something supernatural while living at the top of a mountain in Laurel Canyon in Los Angeles.

Courtney, 57, explained to US OK! magazine: "My acting teaching used to come out and she'd say, 'It's weird. I have a feeling in this house. I keep feeling drafts.'

"Another friend came out and they had a dream where they saw this woman in a white dress who sat down on a bed next to me. I still didn't believe it, but one day the doorbell rang and it was a FedEx guy. He goes, 'Are you aware that there is a spirit in this house?'

"And I go, 'No, why are you saying that?' And he said, 'Because they're standing right behind you.' I was like, 'Oh, s***' and then I moved house."

Meanwhile, Courteney previously admitted that she can be easily distracted whenever she's sat on her own.

The actress explained that her mind is very active - even when she's not doing too much.

She said: "My brain just goes. You wouldn't believe it.

"It could be anything from looking at a light to wondering if it's the same one we're going to get for the condo we're building. Or is that real wood or is that wallpaper? Why is the television mounted in that corner over there? Lunch was good, but I could eat more food. Oh, look it's cloudy outside. Why are those cabinets open? Should I get up now? I could go to the bathroom."

Courteney - who shot to international stardom as Monica Geller in 'Friends' - jokingly added: "I'm sure I should be medicated, but I'm not."