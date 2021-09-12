'The Queen’s Gambit' won seven gongs on the opening night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
The Netflix coming-of-age period drama - which stars Anya Taylor-Joy as an orphaned chess prodigy - won accolades in the categories of Cinematography, Costumes, Editing, Make-up, Production Design, Sound Editing and Mixing on Saturday (11.09.21).
Michelle Tesoro, the show's editor, said: "That team is like a family. It’s just nice when you love everybody on the team and it’s fun. It’s all about showing up to work and appreciating everything."
Other big winners in Los Angeles included Disney's space Western 'The Mandalorian', which won three gongs in total, including Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy or Drama Series, Outstanding Prosthetic Make-up and Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series.
Elsewhere, NBC’s long-running comedy series 'Saturday Night Live' and FX’s 'Pose' won three awards each during the ceremony, which was held with a limited audience due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The sketch series won gongs for Contemporary Hairstyling, Production Design and Contemporary Make-up in a Variety Show.
Keith Ian Raywood, a production designer on 'Saturday Night Live', reflected on the awards being held on September 11, and the challenge of filming amid the pandemic.
He said: "Us coming back back [after 9/11] was really important, and I think us coming back during the pandemic and not knowing how long we were going to be able to hold it up or if there’d be an outbreak in the studio, it was also very important.
"The show has a way of making people feel that there’s a continuity in their lives, there’s something we can count on. And I’m just very proud to have been a part of that."
Meanwhile, Apple TV+’s 'Ted Lasso' - the comedy series about an American who is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England - and Disney+’s WandaVision both won two awards each on the night.
Creative Arts Emmy winners:
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour):
The Crown
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes:
Pose
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling:
Pose
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program:
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Contemporary Make-up (Non-Prosthetic):
Pose
Outstanding Contemporary Make-up For A Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program:
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes:
WandaVision
Outstanding Interactive Program:
Space Explorers: The ISS Experience
Outstanding Main Title Design:
The Good Lord Bird
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series:
The Conners
Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling:
Bridgerton
Outstanding Period Costumes:
The Queen’s Gambit
Outstanding Period Make-up And/Or Character Make-up:
The Queen’s Gambit
Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming:
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program:
Mare Of Easttown
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program:
The Queen’s Gambit
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program:
WandaVision
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special:
The Oscars
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality, Or Competition Series:
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Prosthetic Make-up:
The Mandalorian
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series:
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series:
The Crown
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:
The Queen's Gambit
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation:
Love, Death + Robots
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour):
Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, Or Special:
The Queen’s Gambit
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation:
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour):
The Mandalorian
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:
The Queen’s Gambit
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series or Special:
David Byrne’s American Utopia