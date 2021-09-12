'The Queen’s Gambit' won seven gongs on the opening night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

The Netflix coming-of-age period drama - which stars Anya Taylor-Joy as an orphaned chess prodigy - won accolades in the categories of Cinematography, Costumes, Editing, Make-up, Production Design, Sound Editing and Mixing on Saturday (11.09.21).

Michelle Tesoro, the show's editor, said: "That team is like a family. It’s just nice when you love everybody on the team and it’s fun. It’s all about showing up to work and appreciating everything."

Other big winners in Los Angeles included Disney's space Western 'The Mandalorian', which won three gongs in total, including Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy or Drama Series, Outstanding Prosthetic Make-up and Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series.

Elsewhere, NBC’s long-running comedy series 'Saturday Night Live' and FX’s 'Pose' won three awards each during the ceremony, which was held with a limited audience due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The sketch series won gongs for Contemporary Hairstyling, Production Design and Contemporary Make-up in a Variety Show.

Keith Ian Raywood, a production designer on 'Saturday Night Live', reflected on the awards being held on September 11, and the challenge of filming amid the pandemic.

He said: "Us coming back back [after 9/11] was really important, and I think us coming back during the pandemic and not knowing how long we were going to be able to hold it up or if there’d be an outbreak in the studio, it was also very important.

"The show has a way of making people feel that there’s a continuity in their lives, there’s something we can count on. And I’m just very proud to have been a part of that."

Meanwhile, Apple TV+’s 'Ted Lasso' - the comedy series about an American who is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England - and Disney+’s WandaVision both won two awards each on the night.

Creative Arts Emmy winners:

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour):

The Crown

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes:

Pose

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling:

Pose

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program:

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Contemporary Make-up (Non-Prosthetic):

Pose

Outstanding Contemporary Make-up For A Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program:

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes:

WandaVision

Outstanding Interactive Program:

Space Explorers: The ISS Experience

Outstanding Main Title Design:

The Good Lord Bird

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series:

The Conners

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling:

Bridgerton

Outstanding Period Costumes:

The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Period Make-up And/Or Character Make-up:

The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming:

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program:

Mare Of Easttown

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program:

The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program:

WandaVision

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special:

The Oscars

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality, Or Competition Series:

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Prosthetic Make-up:

The Mandalorian

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series:

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series:

The Crown

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

The Queen's Gambit

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation:

Love, Death + Robots

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour):

Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, Or Special:

The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation:

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour):

The Mandalorian

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series or Special:

David Byrne’s American Utopia