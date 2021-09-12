Baccara star Maria Mendiola has died at the age of 69.

The singer - who formed one half of the Spanish pop duo - passed away in Madrid surrounded by her family on Saturday (11.09.21).

Cristina Sevilla, her bandmate, wrote on Instagram: "My dear Maria, a wonderful artist but above all my friend left us today.

"I can only thank so much love for how I have received from you."

The singer's family said in a statement: "She will always be remembered for her love, dedication and respect for the world of music and interpretation. We will always remember her smile."

Maria formed Baccara with Mayte Mateos in 1977, when they were both working as flamenco dancers on the Spanish island of Fuerteventura.

However, their careers exploded after they were spotted by a record label executive and they released the disco anthem 'Yes Sir, I Can Boogie'.

The track subsequently topped the charts around Europe, including in the UK, where it remains popular to this day.

'Yes Sir, I Can Boogie' ultimately sold more than 16 million copies, which marked a new record for a girl group in 1977.

The song has recently been adopted as an unofficial anthem by the Scotland national soccer team, and Maria previously admitted to being proud of its enduring popularity.

She said: "I never thou­ght I'd be in the charts again. I am not young any more but I guess it shows I can still boogie.

"The Scotland team has reminded people we exist, which is very nice."

The hit record has also been covered by the likes of Sophie Ellis-Bextor and The Fratellis.

Maria and Mayte parted ways in the mid-80s and they subsequently formed competing versions of Baccara.

However, it was Maria's version of the band that achieved the most success, with hits such as 'Touch Me', 'Fantasy Boy' and 'Call Me Up'.