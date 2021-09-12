Emma Raducanu plans to frame her message of congratulations from Queen Elizabeth.

The 95-year-old monarch sent a celebratory note to the 18-year-old tennis star, who ended Britain's 44-year wait for a women's Grand Slam singles champion with victory in New York City on Saturday night (11.09.21) and the teenager admitted the letter “meant everything” to her.

She told the BBC: “It meant everything to get a message from Her Majesty. She's such a great inspiration and role model for the whole country so to have a note from her...

“I was extremely honoured and very, very grateful that she took notice of my tennis. I can't believe it. I'm maybe going to frame that letter or something.”

The message from the queen praised Emma for her “remarkable achievement” and said she had “no doubt” that the tennis star and her opponent, 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez, would be hugely inspirational.

She wrote: “I send my congratulations to you on your success in winning the United States Open Tennis Championships. It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication.

“I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent, Leylah Fernandez, will inspire the next generation of tennis players. I send my warmest good wishes to you and your many supporters.”

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall also offered their congratulations to the teenage star.

The royal duo wrote on their official Instagram account: "What a fantastic achievement! We are all so proud.

"Well done to @leylahannietennis today too. An outstanding match between two inspiring young women - we can't wait to see where you go next. (sic)"

Elsewhere, the Duchess of Cambridge - who is a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club - congratulated both of the teenage finalists on their success at the US Open.

The Duchess wrote on Twitter: "Huge congratulations @EmmaRaducanu on your stunning performances and historic Grand Slam victory! Incredible –we are all so proud of you. @LeylahFernandez well done on your amazing achievements at this year’s #USOpen, it’s been a pleasure to watch. C (sic)"