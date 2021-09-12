Mandy Moore wants to direct an episode of ‘This Is Us’.

The 37-year-old star – who plays matriarch Rebecca Pearson in the NBC drama – is keen to step behind the camera before the programme comes to an end after its upcoming sixth and final season.

But although Mandy “hopes to next season” be able to take the director’s chair, she admitted it was a job she’d initially rejected and it’s only now she feels comfortable enough to take charge.

Speaking to Vinnie Potestivo on the former MTV executive’s podcast, she said: “I think initially I was like, ‘Nope, I don’t think it’s for me.’

“But, as time has gone on, and we have almost 90 episodes under our belt, I’m like, I feel like I have a good sense of how this works and I want to try my hand at it.”

And Mandy admitted if she does get to direct one episode of the show, she may build on the experience in the future.

She said: “[I’m interested in seeing] if this is something beyond our show… if that’s a hat I want to wear in my life.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Tangled’ star is also adjusting to another new role in her life as in February, she and husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their first child into the world and a few weeks ago, Mandy had to get to grips with looking after baby Gus on her own while her spouse was on tour.

Alongside a photo of her son, she wrote: "So lucky to be your mom, Goose. Even while teething and clearly in pain, this little man is just the best. (sic)"

Mandy subsequently admitted that taking care of Gus on her own was a challenge. However, she also insisted she was "grateful" to spend quality time with her baby boy.

She said: "Had my first solo parenting experience these past few days (hubby is on tour) and it can be overwhelming but I’m so grateful that I got to have him all to myself."