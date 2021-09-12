Lana Del Rey is quitting social media.

The ‘Video Games’ hitmaker announced in a video post that she’ll be deactivating her Twitter and Instagram accounts after this weekend because she needs to focus on her “other jobs” which require “privacy and transparency”.

She explained in a final video post shared on Sunday (12.09.21) morning: “Hi guys, I just wanted to let you know that tomorrow we are going to be deactivating our social media accounts, my social media accounts.

“That is simply because I have so many interests, and other jobs I’m doing that require privacy and transparency.”

The 36-year-old singer assured fans she will continue to work on her music, poetry and spoken word albums, but is also “going on some different endeavours”.

She added: “I’m still very present and love what I do. I am absolutely here for the music.”

Lana offered her fans a “heartfelt thank you” for all their support through the years but admitted she’s keen to work on other things outside of the spotlight.

She said: “I wanna say a heartfelt, just, thank you for, you know, continuing to kind of see me through the music.

“It’s always important to be witnessed and it’s also really important just to be witnessed by the people close to you that you know and who you trust.

“For right now, I think I’m going to just keep my circle a little bit closer and continue to develop some other skills and interests.”

The 'Blue Jeans' singer briefly spoke about her forthcoming album 'Blue Banisters', which will feature a mix of new and old material, with some songs written by members of her family.

Lana has over 20 million followers on Instagram and her Twitter account is followed by almost 10 million people.