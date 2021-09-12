Ben Affleck pushed away a fan who tried to get too close to Jennifer Lopez.

The 49-year-old actor stepped up to block an unmasked man who was trying to take selfies with the ‘Hustlers’ star at Marco Polo International Airport in Venice, Italy.

The 52-year-old singer-and-actress was seen in pictures stepping back amid the chaos while her boyfriend moved him out of their path before their bodyguard approached closer.

The security guard grabbed the fan’s wrists and pushed him further away from the couple before the pair held hands and continued to make their way through the airport, avoiding eye contact with other onlookers.

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed the couple are planning to temporarily move to Texas together as Ben is due to film his new thriller ‘Hypnotic’ in Austin and they don’t want to be apart for too long.

However, the ‘On the Floor’ hitmaker – who has children Max and Emme, 13, with ex-husband Marc Anthony - won't be in Texas for the full duration of Ben's filming as she has her own work commitments that require her to be in Los Angeles, California.

Although only temporary, their living arrangements in Texas will be a good test for the loved-up pair - who rekindled their relationship earlier this year - as they are set to move in together indefinitely later this year after spending the last few weeks house-hunting in Southern California.

Last month, Jennifer and the ‘Justice League’ actor – who has Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and nine-year-old Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner - were spotted looking at a 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom Beverly Hills mansion, which is listed on the market for $85 million, that boasts an indoor sports complex with a basketball court and boxing ring, a massive pool, as well as a guest penthouse and a caretaker's house.

They then reportedly drove over the hill to the San Fernando Valley where they viewed the late Bob Hope's former estate, which is currently owned by Ron Burkle and priced at $40 million. The luxury abode is set in five acres of grounds and even has its own golf course.