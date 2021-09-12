Candace Cameron Bure keeps depression at bay with exercise

Candace Cameron Bure exercises to keep her mental health “clear”.

The ‘Fuller House’ actress admitted she notices a “huge difference” in her mood if she doesn’t work out and so likes to stay as active as possible in order to keep depression at bay.

She said: "It’s just every time you get stronger, or I see my muscles from doing more push-ups, it keeps me going to want to do more and just keep that up.”

Really [a] big part why fitness is important for me is it’s so beneficial to my mental health.

“I juggle, as we all do, a lot of plates. I not only juggle my family but also work in a lot of different capacities. It can get really difficult.

"I need to keep my mental health clear. Just sweating that out and all those endorphins really help me a lot. I notice a huge difference when I don’t exercise, how much it can affect me mentally and kind of deal with depression. That’s why I keep going.

“There are a lot of benefits I get. My mind is most important, and exercise definitely helps that."

And Candace feels in better shape now than she ever has.

She told The Salvation Army Midland Division: “I feel stronger at 45 than I did when I was 20 years old.

The actress – who has Natasha, 23, Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19, with husband Valeri Bure – is in a “different season” of life now because her kids have all left home but she insisted her brood still need her just as much as they ever did.

She said: "My kids are all young adults. I actually was an empty nester before the pandemic started. My son, my youngest, was in high school but was in Minnesota. I still never really got him back home because he graduated. But now, he’s in college in Virginia.

"My other two who moved out, they’re older. So, this is definitely a different season of life for me.

"But my kids don’t need me any less. At least, that’s how I like to think about it. They’re still always calling, and we FaceTime about every other day."

However, Candace admitted it’s “weird” that they’ve all flown the nest now.

She said: “We are a very, very close family. I love it, but it’s different. It’s just weird not to have my kids at home anymore."

