Uzo Aduba got married last year.

The 40-year-old actress secretly tied the knot with filmmaker Robert Sweeting in a low-key ceremony in New York some time in 2020, sources confirmed to People magazine.

The insider added: "They are celebrating their one-year anniversary this year."

The confirmation came after the 'In Treatment' star, who usually keeps her personal life very private, shared a photo from her wedding on Instagram and hailed her husband the "best thing that ever happened" to her.

Quoting classic movie 'When Harry Met Sally', she wrote: "For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone. My heart, my love — I'm so happy my life started last year with you. You're the best thing that ever happened to me."

Uzo revealed in April that her mother had died last November, and shortly afterwards she admitted her role in 'In Treatment' had helped her cope with her loss.

She said in May: "It's never easy to lose anyone. It's certainly not easy to hold proximity to a loss when your character is experiencing a similar loss.

"I thank HBO a thousand times for giving the space that was needed to help start that process. I think that it's challenging, but what I know is that it was also deeply healing at the same time."

Four years ago, the former 'Orange is the New Black' star spoke of what a "great experience" it had been to see her sister Chioma get married.

She said: "It was unbelievable. It was such a great experience. She got married in Majorca, Spain. This is the third wedding in our family, but Cheech, you know, we're the closest in age and just, you know, have that little like, roommates forever [bond].

"It was a beautiful, beautiful day, beautiful experience and [her husband] is great."