Britney Spears has got engaged.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker is set to marry boyfriend Sam Asghari after five years of dating and confirmed the news by showing off a video of her flaunting her stunning diamond engagement ring on Instagram.

She captioned the post: "I can’t f******believe it [six ring and one heart emojis] !!!!!! (sic)"

Sam shared a separate photo of the ring and him and Britney kissing on his account.

His manager, Brandon Cohen, said he was "proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement."

He added to People magazine: "The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them."

He also revealed the ring was designed by New York jewellery Roman Malayev.

He added: "He couldn't be happier to be involved and make this one-of-a-kind ring."

In June, Britney spoke out about the conservatorship she's been under since 2008 and in a bombshell testimony, claimed she had been stopped from marrying Sam or having any more children because of the decisions made by those in charge of her affairs.

She said: "I would like to progressively move forward, and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have an [IUD] inside of myself so I don't get pregnant. They don't want me to have children - any more children.”

The 'Womanizer' hitmaker's dad and conservator Jamie Spears - who recently filed documents to have the conservatorship dissolved - subsequently issued a statement in which he insisted the issue was nothing to do with him as Britney’s medical decisions are made by her co-conservator, Jodi Montgomery, and he only deals with her financial affairs.

Jodi’s own legal team later slammed that idea, stating that Britney’s ability to marry or have a child has “never been impacted by the conservatorship” while she has been in the position, which she took in 2019.

Jodi’s attorney, LaurieAnn Wright, said in a statement: “Britney’s choice to marry and to start a family [has] never been impacted by the conservatorship while Ms. Montgomery has been conservator of the person."

According to the attorney, the blame still lies with Jamie because getting married and having a baby is still a financial decision, which is currently under his jurisdiction.

She added: “Practically speaking, since everything costs money, no expenditures can happen without going through Mr. Spears and Mr. Spears approving them. Ms. Montgomery has advocated on Britney’s behalf for any expenditures that Britney has requested as well as for expenditures recommended by Britney’s medical team.”

The 39-year-old singer is already mother to 15-year-old Sean Preston and 14-year-old Jayden, whom she has with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Britney was also briefly married to Jason Alexander but their union was annulled hours after they tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2004.