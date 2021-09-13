Britney Spears's engagement ring has been engraved with the word "Lioness".

The 'Toxic' singer announced on Sunday (12.09.21) she had got engaged to Sam Asghari after almost six years together and it's been revealed the 27-year-old fitness trainer helped design her stunning diamond ring in collaboration with Forever Diamonds NY.

Sam spent months looking for the perfect ring and worked closely with the company's founder and master jewellery, Roman Malayev, to create the piece of jewellery he was looking for.

He said in a statement, "Every designer I spoke with about the ring was amazing with great ideas, but I just clicked with Roman—we really connected on the design and he was as excited as I was to make it special—that's why I chose him."

The 'Can You Keep A Secret?' actor chose a four-carat brilliant round stone in a platinum cathedral setting, and added extra touches such as pavé detailing on the bridge and flush set diamonds on the prongs and basket, as well as engraving his nickname for the 39-year-old pop star on the inside of the band.

And Britney was delighted of his choice of ring.

A source told E! News: "Sam had it planned out that today would be the day he was going to propose to Britney. He had the ring and couldn't wait any longer. He proposed to Britney at her home with a solitaire diamond by Roman Malayev. Britney was ecstatic. She's wanted this for a long time and her dream finally came true. They are celebrating at the house and enjoying this day together just the two of them."

Britney revealed her engagement news in an Instagram video in which she flaunted her new jewellery.

She captioned the post: "I can’t f******believe it [six ring and one heart emojis] !!!!!! (sic)"

Sam shared a separate photo of the ring and him and Britney kissing on his account.

His manager, Brandon Cohen, said he was "proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement."

He added to People magazine: "The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them."