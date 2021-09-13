Josh Homme's daughter has been granted a restraining order against him.

The Queens of the Stone Age frontman's two young sons, 10-year-old Orrin and five-year-old Wolf, failed in a bid to have their dad - who they accused of being physically abusive - kept away from them last week but now 15-year-old Camille has successfully obtained a temporary protective order against the 48-year-old rocker.

According to TMZ, Camille asked for the order to also be applied to her younger siblings, but the judge said no.

Homme - who has his kids with ex-wife Brody Dalle - most stay at least 100 yards away from his daughter and avoid all contact until a hearing takes place later this month.

The 'Lost Art of Keeping a Secret' hitmaker's attorney, Susan E. Wiesner, insisted the Distillers frontwoman is behind the children's bids for legal protection from their dad.

Susan said: "We believe that this DV, which was prepared by Brody, in her handwriting on the forms, was filed in retaliation for Josh obtaining a TRO against Brody for her physical abuse of Josh, among other things involving the children."

Documents filed by Camille to obtain her restraining order repeated claims made by her younger brothers in their application.

Orrin had claimed his father recently grabbed his private parts and accused the rocker of drinking alcohol while he and Wolf are in the car with him.

The youngster directly accused Homme of physical abuse, stating his dad has flicked his ears, hit his head, poked his chest and thrown things at him, as well as calling him fat, and he alleged the 'No One Knows' hitmaker had made threats about murdering Brody's partner.

Meanwhile, Wolf accused his dad of drinking and driving, grabbing the boys' necks and ears, and calling their mother names, and insisted he is scared when he goes to his father's house.

Homme split from the Brody in November 2019 and have had an acrimonious relationship since.

The 42-year-old singer previously obtained a restraining order against her ex-husband after claiming he turned up at her house while drunk and headbutted her.

And a few months later, Homme obtained an order against his wife after claiming she was deliberately trying to have him arrested for violating the terms of the one against him.