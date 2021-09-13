Courtney B. Vance paid tribute to the late Michael K. Williams as he picked up an Emmy Award on Sunday (12.09.21).

The 61-year-old actor scooped the Guest Drama Actor statuette for his appearance in 'Lovecraft Country' during the third Creative Arts Emmy ceremony and used his acceptance speech to praise his co-star, who passed away earlier this month from an apparent overdose.

Courtney - who played Uncle George on the show - said: “Michael did everything with his full heart open, with his infinite spirit and with way too much style. May he rest in power and let us all honour his immense legacy by being a little more love-forward, a little more endless in thought, a little bit more swaggy in act.”

And speaking backstage afterwards, Courtney dedicated his win to Michael.

He said: "This is his. We were brothers. I died in the series and we said goodbye to each other, so it’s just too painful to really think about so I just honour him everywhere and every way I can.”

Elsewhere at Sunday's ceremony, Claire Foy's flashback appearance as the younger Queen Elizabeth in a scene from the fourth season of 'The Crown' won her the Guest Drama Actress accolade, though she wasn't present at the Los Angeles ceremony to accept the honour, for which she beat off competition from Alexis Bledel and Mckenna Grace from 'The Handmaid’s Tale', Sophie Okonedo from 'Ratched' and 'This Is Us' actress Phylicia Rashad.

Dave Chappelle's hosting of 'Saturday Night Live' won him the Guest Comedy Actor Emmy, repeating his win for the presenting gig in 2017, and Guest Comedy Actress went to Maya Rudolph, also for guest hosting 'SNL', making her the first winner to triumph in the same category in consecutive years in 20 years, and the third black woman to ever win back-to-back Emmys.

After the three Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies over the weekend, 'The Queen's Gambit' has amassed a total of nine wins, including Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, which is widely seen as an indicator of what might win at the Primetime Emmy Awards, which take place on 19 September.

'The Mandelorian' and 'Saturday Night Live' each have seven wins each, followed by Netflix's 'Love Death & Robots' with six, and 'RuPaul's Drag Race' and 'The Crown' with four.