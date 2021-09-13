Lil Nas X stole the show on the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) red carpet with his lavender suit-dress hybrid.

The 22-year-old singer - who went on to win the prestigious Video of the Year accolade for 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)', as well as Best Visual Effects and Best Direction at Sunday's (12.09.21) ceremony - arrived at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn wearing a show-stopping Atelier Versace creation which sparkled with hundreds of gemstones and sequins.

The luxury label noted on Instagram: “The asymmetrical off-the-shoulder design features a lace-up back detail that cascades to long train and is enriched with hand-applied crystal embroidery.”

The 'Old Town Road' hitmaker's stylist, Hodo Musa, accessorised the creation with matching boots, butterfly earrings and long tumbling locks.

And fashion fans will be looking forward to seeing what Nas wears at the Met Gala on Monday (13.09.21) evening as he promised it will be worth the wait.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "We finna give y'all something! It's gonna be a week. This is not a moment, this is a week, baby!"

Nas' stylist previously admitted he felt he was "destined" to meet the singer and he thinks they'll have a very long working relationship.

Hoda said last year: “I really feel like I was destined to meet Lil Nas X. It might sound silly or crazy, but I instantly knew our collaboration was going to be fruitful and long. He gives you the freedom that’s needed in order to do your job well, cause he has faith in the people around him. And he doesn’t have an ego. His ego is dead, just like mine.”