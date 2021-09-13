Brian May stopped a cricket match by landing his helicopter in the middle of the pitch.

The Queen guitarist and his wife Anita Dobson were travelling to the wedding of his bandmate Roger Taylor's daughter Rory in Mawnan Smith, Cornwall, and brought their chopper down at Falmouth CC.

An onlooker quipped to The Sun newspaper: “I’ve heard of rain stops play, but not May stops play.”

The club confirmed the match between their 2nd XI and Helston 2nds was delayed by seven minutes as a result.

A club official said: “Everyone just stopped to watch this monster land in the middle of the game. Brian left by helicopter at about 10.15pm.”

After disembarking the aircraft on the outfield, the couple were then driven by car to the wedding venue, which was 15 minutes away.

Last month, Brian, 75, revealed he and his wife are planning to leave London for good after their house was flooded by heavy rainfall in July, leaving devastating water damage to their carpets, rugs, and memorabilia.

He said: "The funny thing is we actually hated living where we are for a long time. We put a lot of love and care into building the house but the surroundings have been horrible for such a long time.

“They have been building basements now for about eight years all around and there is constant noise, traffic and dust and pollution and rudeness. London now is brutal.

“What this flood has done is be the catalyst. We are going to get out. We just have to leave.”

The 'We Will Rock You' hitmaker admitted he will “never” enjoy living in the property again.

He said: "I got an honorary doctorate that day and we drove back to the house and the floor was floating with black sewage.

"It’s really unpleasant and we are never going to feel the same about that house again. We are not going to get it back what it was.

"For us it is time to quit and I am OK about that now.

"I never dreamed our basement was going to flood and I did not sleep for about four days trying to rescue these photos, memorabilia and these little pieces.

"Stupidly I did not have all my photos backed up but now they are. So make sure you scan your photos."