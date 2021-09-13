Eva Herzigova had coronavirus symptoms “forever”.

The 48-year-old supermodel – who has sons George, 14, Philipe, 10, and Edward, eight, with partner Gregorio Marsiaj – and the rest of her household contracted COVID-19 in December and she admitted it was “serious” for them all at the time, while she’s still recovering from “debilitating” long Covid.

She said: “It was real; it was serious. Thanks God we all had it together, so I had support from my husband and kids. We could cuddle and stay in our pyjamas for a month. I had symptoms forever, like forever.”

In February, Eva checked into Switzrland’s Chenot Palace Weggis medical spa to recuperate and found it has really “helped”.

It was the first time she'd tried such a facility. 'That really helped me. I've also taken some homoeopathic stuff and I've been having cold showers every day. I think what works is renewal of yourself.

“It’s very debilitating when you realise how much energy you actually need to speak. It's hard when you just can't manage. This virus has a far-reaching effect.”

The Czech beauty admitted the pandemic has been a “reset for everything”.

She added to Telegraph Luxury: “The way I think, the way I dress, the way I wake up. It's being more conscious, more kind, more accepting, more loving, more slow. There's nowhere to rush.”

And Eva has taken up regular exercise for the first time since she was 16 because the virus had an impact on her body.

She said: “I mean, I'm very active, I have three boys, but with Covid - not moving much for such a long time - you lose your muscle mass.

“I feel like I need to exercise, so we have a dog and I go for a bike ride in the park every morning. I'm not pushing it but already the idea of exercise makes me sweat because I haven't done it for so long.

“I'm more an advocate of the philosophy that it's all about what you eat.

“Food for me is an element of energy and a source of healing, and vice versa: food can be harmful. We eat vegetarian or vegan three or four times a week.

“Having boys and my husband, it doesn't really sit well with them. My husband is promoting the idea that meat is protein and it's very good for you, and here I am in the minority, saying, ‘No, it's the exact opposite.’ “