Kate Beckinsale is feeling "a lot better" after being hospitalised last week.

The 48-year-old actress had been staying at The Signature at MGM Grand while in Vegas to film her new movie, ‘Prisoner’s Daughter’, and was reportedly taken to hospital on Friday (10.09.21) after suffering a back injury at the hotel, and she's now spoken out about her condition for the first time.

Kate shared a photo from her hospital bed, which showed an IV attached to her arm, and wrote: "Feeling a lot better. Thank you so much for your kind messages and love x (sic)"

Meanwhile, the ‘Underworld’ star previously said she was once planning to retrain as a doctor instead of pursuing an acting career.

She said: "I went to the Orange Tree Theatre, a youth theatre. So I did that from about 15.

"I had a crisis at 31, thinking, ‘I wish I’d been a doctor.’

“I retain medical things. I feel like I’d be quite good. Listen, what I am is an actress who people phone up and say, ‘I think I might have a haemorrhoid.’ I can’t tell you the amount of times people come to me.

"I’m obviously not going to perform a digital rectal exam, but I will go through symptoms. So far, touch wood, it has only ever really been chafing. Should you get any chafing, call me.”

And Kate also said she isn't concerned about the ageing process, especially after her father, Richard Beckinsale, died of a heart attack at the age of just 31.

She explained: “I’ve been so aware of the possibility people can drop dead at any time … People started trying to worry me about turning 40 when I was turning 33. If you overload it like that, you’re going to make the person not give a s***.”