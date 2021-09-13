Camila Cabello won't ever allow her work to affect her mental health in a "negative way".

The 24-year-old singer started her pop career as a member of girl group Fifth Harmony which was put together on the American version of Simon Cowell's pop star search show 'The X Factor' in 2012, and after almost a decade in showbusiness she has learned to prioritise her mental health and put herself first.

Speaking about her work, she said: "If it’s affecting my mental health in a negative way, I’ll say no and do it another way.”

Camila - who made her acting debut as the titular character in Kay Cannon's new interpretation of the 'Cinderella' fairy tale - has also spoken out about the love she receives from her fans, admitting she feels so supported by them on social media whenever she is body shamed or criticised.

In an interview with the new issue of HUNGER magazine - which is on newsstands on Friday September 17 and available to order online now - she said: "Next time there are pictures of me where my belly is out, there’s gonna be a community of women who have heard me talk about the way that makes me feel and who support me. And that is honestly so liberating.”

The 'Don't Go Yet' hitmaker - who is in a relationship with Shawn Mendes - is gearing up to release her third solo LP 'Familia' later this year and she has revealed that Billie Eilish's latest album 'Happier Than Ever' has been a major inspiration to her.

Camila - who was photographed by Max Montgomery for HUNGER - said: " I saw this quote from Billie where she said, ‘I wasn’t scared, it wasn’t forced, there was no pressure, it was just really nice.’ And I feel the same way about this album’s process for me.”