Octavia Spencer has urged Britney Spears to make Sam Asghari "sign a prenup" after the pair announced their engagement.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker took to Instagram on Sunday (12.09.21) to confirm that she and her long-term boyfriend had got engaged and the Oscar-winning actress offered some sage advice to Britney amidst her ongoing conservatorship battle.

Octavia commented on Britney's post: "Make him sign a prenup."

Several of Britney's fans urged the star to sign a prenuptial agreement and Sam responded by saying that the pair will have an "iron clad prenup" designed to protect him.

In a message posted on social media, Sam said: "Thank you everyone who is concerned about the prenup! Of course we're getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection incase she dumps me one day (sic)"

Britney, 39, confirmed the news by showing off a video of her flaunting her diamond engagement ring on Instagram.

She captioned the post: "I can’t f******believe it [six ring and one heart emojis] !!!!!! (sic)"

Sam shared a separate photo of the ring and him and Britney kissing on his account.

The star's manager Brandon Cohen said he was "proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement".

He added to PEOPLE magazine: "The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them."

Britney has been living under conservatorship since 2008 and in a bombshell testimony in June she claimed she had been stopped from marrying Sam or having any more children because of the decisions made by those in charge of her affairs.

She said: "I would like to progressively move forward, and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have an [IUD] inside of myself so I don't get pregnant. They don't want me to have children - any more children."