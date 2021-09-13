‘Gran Turismo 7’ will require an always-on internet connection, it’s been revealed.

The upcoming driving simulator game – which was featured during last week’s PlayStation Showcase event – will require an internet connection to play the Campaign mode, the Livery Editor, Scapes photo mode, GT Café, GT Auto, and Trial Mountain and High-Speed Ring circuits.

The online requirement was noted in the small print of a new PlayStation Blog, and several fans have taken to the comments of the blog to share their disappointment at the news.

One fan wrote: “Every feature requires internet! Why do things like the campaign require internet? This is ‘games-as-a-service’ nonsense. How many times in a row are you going to pull this? No interest, pass.”

While another shared: “I’m genuinely shocked. Why on earth do any of them require constant internet connection? It’s less of a concern about connection quality but what happens in years from now when you shut the servers down? No game.”

Another unhappy fan wrote: “I won’t buy the game with a single player option where an internet connection is required, you guys are out of your mind! The community is going to throw rocks from all directions at you because of this.”