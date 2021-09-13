Insomniac’s Creative Director confirmed details about ‘Marvel’s Wolverine’ as he responded to a fan on Twitter.

The fan questioned Brian Horton if the game will be a full-size game or a length similar to the studio’s ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ game, and he responded that the title will indeed be a full-size game that will have a “mature tone.”

Despite ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ often being hailed as one of the best PlayStation exclusive titles, lots of gamers have acknowledged the game’s short length, with many also pointing out the reuse of content and setting from the first Spider-Man game.

As a result, fans were left speculating if the upcoming ‘Wolverine’ title follow suit however, according to Horton’s reply, it seems that won’t be the case.

A Twitter user asked: “Is it a big or a “miles morales” size game” to which Horton responded: “Full size, mature tone”.

‘Marvel’s Wolverine’ was announced last week during Sony’s PlayStation Showcase and during the same presentation, Insomniac also announced that they are also working on ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’, which is currently set to be released in 2023.

As of yet, Marvel’s Wolverine has no release date.