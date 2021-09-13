‘Alan Wake Remastered’ will not feature the original game’s product placements, Remedy Entertainment has confirmed.

The original game had several product placements, like billboards from Verizon, flashlights, and batteries from Energizer, and other brands such as Ford, Lincoln, and more.

Now, however, a PR rep for Remedy has confirmed to Screen Rant that the upcoming remastered game will not bring back any of the brands seen in the original game – due to expired brand deals – and instead will be replaced with “generic in-universe branding”. Though, TV Shows and songs from the original will make a return.

‘Alan Wake Remastered’ will bring fans “the complete Alan Wake experience, including the two story-expansions The Signal and The Writer, originally released as DLCs, with all-new 4K visuals, updated environments, cutscenes.”

It will be released for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via The Epic Games Store on October 5.