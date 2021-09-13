Kylie Jenner feels "so sad" to be missing the Met Gala.

The 24-year-old make-up mogul has taken to social media to confirm she's skipping the fundraising gala, which is being held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday (13.09.21).

Kylie - who recently confirmed she's pregnant with her second child - wrote on Instagram Story: "I'm so sad I couldn't make it this year. I can't wait to see all the looks."

The brunette beauty had initially planned to attend the glitzy fashion event in the Big Apple.

However, Kylie had a last-minute change of heart after attending numerous events during New York Fashion Week.

A source told E! News: "She pulled out last minute because she is overwhelmed and just doesn't feel great.

"She did a lot this past weekend and pushed it. Kylie has been going back and forth for the last two months on if she wanted to attend or not and decided she doesn't really need to go."

Kylie continues to take an active role in her business interests. But, for the time being, she's decided to focus on her pregnancy.

The insider said: "Kylie is focused on her pregnancy right now and just wants to take it easy."

Meanwhile, a source recently claimed that Kylie and Travis Scott "have never been closer".

The reality star is preparing for the arrival of their second child, and a source close to the couple insisted that their relationship is going from strength to strength at the moment.

The insider shared: "Travis and Kylie have never been closer. The baby has absolutely brought them even closer together."

Travis and Kylie already have a three-year-old daughter called Stormi, and their relationship has been through lots of ups and downs since they started dating in 2017.

However, they're now united again and Kylie is "feeling amazing" ahead of the arrival of her second child.

A source said: "She is so happy for her family. Travis is beyond thrilled. They both have wanted this for a long time."